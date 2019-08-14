Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.40). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

AGLE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,387. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $228.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,349.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,060.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 26,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $180,027.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,993.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,921 shares of company stock worth $551,526 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

