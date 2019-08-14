Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 138.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,142,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 860.0% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Summit Redstone raised Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

AVGO traded down $11.57 on Wednesday, hitting $272.13. 145,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,475. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

