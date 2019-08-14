Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 68,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 705,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

