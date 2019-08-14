BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.22

BP plc (NYSE:BP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 1546761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Get BP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $7,827,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 6.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 47,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 4.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.