BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,836,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,888,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after buying an additional 1,027,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 244.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 594,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 422,031 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 310,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 334.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 212,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 163,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 343,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.57%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

