Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,072.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

BKNG traded down $40.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,902.96. The stock had a trading volume of 303,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,891.21. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 101.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,138,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $157,206,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.5% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

