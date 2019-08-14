Bonpay (BON) Market Cap Reaches $104,695.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bonpay has a market cap of $104,695.00 and approximately $9,185.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bonpay has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01335918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00094600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

