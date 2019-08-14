Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to post $86.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.34 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $333.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $338.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $384.81 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $394.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BCEI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. 158,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,321. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $33.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48,962.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

