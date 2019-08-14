Bodhi (BOT) Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bodhi has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $232.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00269739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.01318234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00094332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bodhi Profile

Bodhi’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Cobinhood, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

