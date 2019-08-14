Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $972.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06.
In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $520,893.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on BE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
