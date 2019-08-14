Blackstone Group Inc Buys 197,474 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Stock

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 197,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,431,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 445,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FGL Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Get FGL alerts:

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.03 million. FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.36%.

FG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in FGL by 43.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FGL by 10,630.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FGL in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FGL in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in FGL by 303.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.