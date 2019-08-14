Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $112,411.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $112,411.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,733,763 coins and its circulating supply is 7,733,758 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

