BitDegree Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $324,105.00 and $430.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.04436157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,570,570 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

