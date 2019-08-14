BitcoiNote (BTCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,838.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $139,252.00 and approximately $1,838.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,614,147 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

