Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0638 on Major Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $3,154.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00513923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00148972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00051500 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002439 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

