Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $13.93 or 0.00138947 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Bleutrade, BitFlip and QuadrigaCX. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $243.98 million and $20.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00498671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00049583 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002575 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, BitFlip, Bittrex, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinone, Exrates, TDAX, Bithumb, Bitlish, YoBit, BitMarket, Kucoin, SouthXchange, BitBay, CEX.IO, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, Korbit, Bitsane, Koineks, Upbit, Exmo, Negocie Coins, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, DSX, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Bleutrade, Indodax, QuadrigaCX, Trade Satoshi, Bitinka, HitBTC, Braziliex, Zebpay, Binance, C2CX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.