Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $431.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

