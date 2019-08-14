BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,381,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 1,270,100 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other BioSig Technologies news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $29,248.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,165. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

