BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDSI. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $389.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 484,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $2,045,653.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,559,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,368.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 612,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,458 shares of company stock worth $2,546,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

