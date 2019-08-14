BidaskClub Upgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.32.

KPTI opened at $8.85 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $548.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

