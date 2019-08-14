BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,948 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 666.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 799,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 695,037 shares in the last quarter. TT International acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 226,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,402,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. BHP Group PLC has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.