B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 476.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,868 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of B&G Foods worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 159,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,813,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.5% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 102.70%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

