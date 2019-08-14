Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Update

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 629,500 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.37. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.