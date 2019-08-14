BERNcash Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market cap of $43,392.00 and $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00955097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00255886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002383 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

