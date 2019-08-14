BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 241.20 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 241.20 ($3.15), 1,155,246 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.80 ($3.16).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of BCA Marketplace in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCA Marketplace from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 6.65 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from BCA Marketplace’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. BCA Marketplace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

BCA Marketplace Company Profile (LON:BCA)

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

