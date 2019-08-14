BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Stock Position Reduced by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after buying an additional 5,759,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in BB&T by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after buying an additional 2,150,335 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,274,000 after buying an additional 595,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 587,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,842,000 after buying an additional 532,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BB&T stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. 1,369,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.