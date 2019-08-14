Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.29 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $698,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.