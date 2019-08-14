Barclays Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been given a $20.00 price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLJ. SunTrust Banks downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $15.93. 127,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,146. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 9.55%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,203.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 632.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

