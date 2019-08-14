Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.14 ($2.75).

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 2.64 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 138.46 ($1.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,463,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 143.52 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.72 ($2.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.67.

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

