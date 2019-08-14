Barclays Downgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Underweight

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYGN. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.
MYGN traded down $19.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 511,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.