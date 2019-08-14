Barclays Downgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Underweight

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYGN. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

MYGN traded down $19.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 511,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

