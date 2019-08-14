BANKEX Hits Market Capitalization of $688,668.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Bittrex and Simex. BANKEX has a market cap of $688,668.00 and approximately $61,609.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.24 or 0.04379354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000237 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BKX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,342,489 tokens. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, IDEX and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

