Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,012 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.64% of Bank Ozk worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 53.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 57.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

