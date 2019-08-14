Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.28

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and traded as high as $38.96. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 904 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $869.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

