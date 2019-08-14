Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post $63.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.76 million. Bancorp reported sales of $121.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $237.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $237.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $252.14 million to $254.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 30.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBBK. TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 3,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,191. The company has a market capitalization of $538.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 186,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Bancorp by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 219.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

