Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 177,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,515.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, SVP Michael V. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $180,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $106,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,695 shares of company stock valued at $458,663. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 115.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

