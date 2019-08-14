Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given $36.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $36.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.61) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Axonics Modulation Technologies an industry rank of 111 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

AXNX stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,846. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $947.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,515.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $106,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael V. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,695 shares of company stock valued at $458,663. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,015,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

