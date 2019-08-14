Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $55,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $39,910.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 38,293 shares of company stock valued at $337,682.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

