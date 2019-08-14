Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up to $10.28

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $10.28. Avaya shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 1,150,491 shares traded.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get Avaya alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 7,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,722 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.