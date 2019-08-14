Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up to $10.28

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $10.28. Avaya shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 1,150,491 shares traded.
AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 7,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,722 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
