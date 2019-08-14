Avast PLC (LON:AVST) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.04. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 225.05 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.80 ($4.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65.

Get Avast alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVST. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 360.20 ($4.71).

In other Avast news, insider Erwin Gunst sold 690,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £2,196,391.02 ($2,869,973.89).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.