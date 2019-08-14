Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,480.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Auctus has a market cap of $148,480.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00271884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.01416444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00094857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

