AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given a $39.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been assigned a $39.00 target price by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

ATRC stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. 393,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.24. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,102. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 73.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 356,652 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 675,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 671,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,475 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

