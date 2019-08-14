Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCEL opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Atreca has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCEL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

