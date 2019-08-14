Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ATOS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.33. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.