Atonomi (ATMI) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Atonomi has a market cap of $170,546.00 and approximately $9,142.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Atonomi has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.04460534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000911 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,615,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

