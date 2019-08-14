Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Posts Earnings Results

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Astea International had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of ATEA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83. Astea International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

In other Astea International news, major shareholder David Kanen bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 14,235 shares of company stock worth $79,179 over the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

