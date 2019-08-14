Associated British Engineering (LON:ASBE) Posts Earnings Results

Associated British Engineering (LON:ASBE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (84.50) (($1.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Associated British Engineering stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Associated British Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of $307,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

About Associated British Engineering

Associated British Engineering plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies diesel engines. It also offers spare parts for diesel engines and associated repair services; and generator sets. The company serves customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Far East and Australasia, Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East.

