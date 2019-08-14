AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.19

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several research firms have commented on AMK. William Blair began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other AssetMark Financial news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.