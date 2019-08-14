Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 14,462 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 482,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 103,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 8,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 859,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

