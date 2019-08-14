Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Given a $107.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.92. 1,046,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $476,869. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,745 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

