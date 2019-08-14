ArtByte (ABY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $46,767.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00757358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

